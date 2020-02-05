Disney streaming service racks up 28 million subscribers

(FOX NEWS) — The Walt Disney Company releasing numbers Tuesday on the success of its new “Disney+” streaming service.
Disney saying in its fiscal first-quarter report that “Disney+” subscribers now total about 28.6 subscribers.
“Disney+” launched last November drawing over 10 million on its first day of offerings.
A distribution partnership with Verizon offering a free year of “Disney+” to some Verizon customers helping those figures.
Other Disney streaming partners such as Hulu showing 30.7 million subscribers, and ESPN+ with 7.6 million subscribers.
The company previously forecast between 60 million and 90 million “Disney+” subscribers by the end of its 2024 fiscal year.
