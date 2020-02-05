1  of  26
Closings and Delays
ADC Endoscopy Alan MCCARTY MD and John Murrell MD Amarillo College Amarillo Heart Group Amarillo Medical Specialists Amarillo Surgical Group BBB serving the Texas Panhandle Bizzy Bees Childcare & Preschool BSA Advanced Wound Care BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic BSA Family Medical Clinic BSA Harrington Breast Center BSA Harrington Cancer Center BSA Outpatient Therapy Cardiology Center of Amarillo Central Baptist Church - Clovis Clarendon College Eastern New Mexico University Family Support Services Hope Choice Pregnancy Center Office of Brian Wilson, DDS in Canyon Optimal Physical Therapy Pantex TTUHSC WOMEN’S HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES Xpress Eyecare

Disney streaming service racks up 28 million subscribers

Business

Disney's streaming service has climbed to 28.6 million subscribers

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — The Walt Disney Company releasing numbers Tuesday on the success of its new “Disney+” streaming service.

Disney saying in its fiscal first-quarter report that “Disney+” subscribers now total about 28.6 subscribers.

“Disney+” launched last November drawing over 10 million on its first day of offerings.

A distribution partnership with Verizon offering a free year of “Disney+” to some Verizon customers helping those figures.

Other Disney streaming partners such as Hulu showing 30.7 million subscribers, and ESPN+ with 7.6 million subscribers.

The company previously forecast between 60 million and 90 million “Disney+” subscribers by the end of its 2024 fiscal year.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss