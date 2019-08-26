Disney stores are set to open in select targets across the US

(FOX NEWS) -Target is getting even more magical.

This retail chain is hitting the mark with its newest venture, a collaboration with Disney.

The “shop-in-shop” Disney Store at Target locations will be popping up at select stores nationwide starting in October with over 450 products lining the shelves.

The shops’ eclectic inventory is said to include toys, games, apparel and accessories plus an in-store Disney experience with interactive displays, photo-ops, and music.

Shoppers will also be able to soak up the best of both worlds with all of their Target benefits extended to the in-store Disney shop.