Disney bans Netflix from advertising on its networks

As Disney gets ready to launch its own streaming service, the company is refusing commercials from Netflix on most of its entertainment networks.

(FOX NEWS) — Disney is turning up the heat on the streaming wars.

The entertainment giant is banning Netflix from advertising on most of its networks.

The Disney-owned ABC, Freeform, and FX are among the channels which will no longer run commercials from the streaming service.

However, ESPN will still accept Netflix ads since the company doesn’t have major holdings in sports programming.

The move is being seen as a way to protect Disney interests ahead of the launch of Disney plus, its own streaming service.

Other media giants such as Warner Media and NBC Universal also planning their own platform.

Industry experts are expecting the companies to follow Disney’s lead.