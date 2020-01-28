Denny’s now offering “Beyond Meat”

The company will offer free "Beyond Meat" burgers to celebrate the release of the new burgers in more than 1,700 locations.

(FOX NEWS) — Denny’s is the latest chain to hop on the “Beyond Meat” bandwagon.

The popular breakfast restaurant is expanding its usage of the meat substitute to roughly 2,000 locations across the US.

To celebrate the expansion, Denny’s is giving out free “Beyond” burgers with the purchase of any beverage from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The burgers were previously tested in LA locations but due to it’s huge success, the restaurant spread the program.

“Beyond Meat” is made from pea, cocoa butter, and beet juice, among other ingredients.

