Delta is suspending service to almost a dozen cities

(FOX NEWS) — Delta Airlines is cutting service to some smaller airports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based carrier announcing the cost-cutting move being allowed by the department of transportation.

Delta says it will be cutting service to about 11 airports where demand is low starting July 8th.

The affected airports are Aspen, Colorado, Bangor, Maine, Erie, Pennsylvania, Flint, Michigan, Fort Smith, Arkansas, Lincoln, Nebraska, New Bern-Morehead-Beaufort, North Carolina, Peoria, Illinois, Santa Barbara, California, Scranton Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and Williston, North Dakota.

These airports will still have at least one carrier for service.

Delta will re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted by the suspensions.