Dean Foods files for bankruptcy

Dean Foods, the nation's biggest milk producer, announced Tuesday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

(NBC NEWS) — The country’s largest milk producer is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Dallas based Dean Foods announced today it plans to use the chapter 11 proceedings to keep running the business, address debt, and unfunded debt obligations as it seeks to sell the company.

Dean Foods also said that it is in “advanced discussions” with Dairy Farmers of America about selling its assets.

The company has struggled as more consumers turn to non-dairy milk or buy private label products from the likes of Walmart which began processing its own milk in 2017.