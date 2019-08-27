Dairy Queen releases Blizzard-scented candle collection

Just in time for fall, the ice cream chain unleashing five scented candles each inspired by the different flavors of its signature frozen dessert.

(FOX NEWS) – Calling all Dairy Queen fans.

Get ready to fill your home with the smell of your favorite dessert.

The ice cream chain debuting a new collection of scented candles.

Each scent is inspired by Dairy Queen’s Blizzard lineup for the fall harvest berry pie, heath caramel brownie, snickerdoodle cookie dough, snickers and, of course, pumpkin pie.

It’s not all good news, though.

The company says the limited-edition candles are already sold out.

But, customers can still get a taste of fall with a frozen treat.

The five seasonal blizzards are now available in stores nationwide.