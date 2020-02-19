Dairy farmers to buy substantial part of Dean Foods

(CNN) — The largest US milk processor could have a buyer to pull it from bankruptcy.
Dairy Farmers of America bid $425 million for Dean Foods’ delivery system, 44 facilities, and other company assets.
The major farmer-owned cooperative would also assume some of Dean’s liabilities.
It will be up to the Department of Justice to approve or deny the deal after looking into anti-trust concerns.
Dean filed for bankruptcy in November.
Losing the milk processor could have a big impact on US dairy farmers.
Dean attributes its financial struggles to a decline in traditional milk sales.
Americans are opting for other lower-calorie drinks like plant-based milk alternatives.
But dairy products are still popular especially cheese, butter, and specialty milks.
