CVS pulls Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder

CVS is pulling 22 ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson's baby powder from its stores as a precautionary measure after the company recalled around 33,000 bottles after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

(NBC NEWS) — CVS is pulling 22-ounce bottles of Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder .

The pharmacy retailer says it will not sell the product subject to a voluntary recall in stores or online as a precautionary measure.

Johnsons issued the recall last week of 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States.

Health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples from a bottle that was purchased online.

Johnson and Johnson has not commented on this report but has repeatedly said its talc products are safe, and that decades of studies have shown them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause cancer.

Statement from CVS Health

CVS Pharmacy is complying with Johnson & Johnson’s voluntary recall of Johnson’s Baby Powder 22 oz. and is removing this product from all stores and from CVS.com. We also initiated a “Do Not Sell” register prompt in our stores to prevent the sale of this item during the product removal process.

Johnson & Johnson initiated the recall of Johnson’s Baby Powder 22 oz. last week out of an abundance of caution in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration test of the product indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination. More information is available at www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-consumer-inc-to-voluntarily-recall-a-single-lot-of-johnsons-baby-powder-in-the-united-states.

Customers who purchased this product from CVS Pharmacy should discontinue use, and can return it to CVS for a refund

