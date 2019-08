The pharmacy is trying to keep up with Amazon, offering free shipping on prescriptions and other store items for "care pass" subscription members.

(FOX NEWS) – CVS is taking your prescriptions straight to your door with its new subscription service giving Amazon a run for its money.

The retail chain’s “care pass” subscription program will now be offered to customers nationwide.

Users can pay five dollars a month, or a flat rate of 48 dollars a year for CVS’s newest subscription.

Members of care pass will receive free one to two-day shipping on all prescriptions and store items as well as discounts on CVS brand items.