Cruise ships dumped over 3 million pounds of trash in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTOO-FM) — Officials say cruise ship companies dumped millions of pounds of trash at a private landfill in Alaska’s capital during the 2019 tourism season.

KTOO-FM reported the City and Borough of Juneau provided data showing more than 3.3 million pounds of garbage came off the ships between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 in 2019.

Juneau’s landfill is operated by Texas-based Waste Management Inc., which reported it accepted 1,534 tons of cruise ship garbage last year.

The waste made up less than 5% of garbage deposited in 2018 and 2019, but the landfill is expected to be full in 20 years.