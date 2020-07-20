Country Time Lemonade creates lemonade stand bailout

Country Time is launching a bailout fund for kids lemonade stands closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has created the "Littlest Bailout Relief Fund" to, as it says, help put a "little juice back into the economy."

It has created the “Littlest bailout relief fund” to, as it says, put a “Little juice back into the economy.”

Country Time, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, says it will send stimulus checks to kids who can’t operate their lemonade stands this summer.

Through August 12th, parents of children 14 or younger can apply on countrytimebailout.com for a chance to win $100 in the form of a pre-paid Visa gift card.

There’s also a commemorative check.

There’s a limit of one entry per household, and $1,000 winners will be chosen at random.

