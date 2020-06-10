Cosmetics brands drop talc from products

Chanel, Revlon and L'Oreal say they're pivoting away from talc in some products

(FOX NEWS) — Three of the biggest brands in cosmetics are pulling back on using talc.

Chanel has removed talc from a face powder and dropped a talc body powder because of negative perceptions around the mineral.

Revlon removed talc from its body products and L’Oreal is looking into alternatives for the mineral.

This, as US cancer lawsuits and consumer concerns mount, according to a Reuters report.

Thousands of cancer lawsuits have been filed against body-powder market leader Johnson and Johnson which announced last month it would stop selling talc baby powder in the United States and Canada attributing the decision to declining sales and negative publicity.

