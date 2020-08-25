Coronavirus & Shifting Shopping Habits

The pandemic has prompted major changes in how and where Americans shop, but will those changes last?

(NBC News) The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on how and where Americans are shopping.

But will those changes in habit last?

“I think we’re moving into a new era, but certainly if the pandemic lengthens and repeats itself, then we’re going to just see a lot more habit forming,” says Ben Kaplan, CEO and chief economist at TOPData.

Experts say while the pandemic isn’t the death of brick and mortar retail, stores are going to have to up the ante in order to survive.

“If bricks and mortar is a delivery vehicle for an amazing, engaging, different kind of experience that you can’t get at home, those kind of companies are going to thrive,” Kaplan says.



Klaviyo retail and trend expert Jake Cohen says all the time at home has kicked started the holiday shopping season, both in person and online.

Holiday spending is estimated to reach a record trillion dollars this year.

“We’re already hearing reports from the Amazon, for example, they’re clearing out their warehouse,” Cohen says, “to make room for what they expect to sell over the holiday season. “

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3lgQvLA

More from MyHighPlains.com: