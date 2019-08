The version of the beloved candy bar made popular in the 90s is back.

(FOX NEWS) – A classic candy is preparing to re-release one of its popular flavors from the 90’s.

Get ready to feel nostalgic.

Twix announcing the return of its cookies and creme bars.

The shortbread style cookie and caramel in a standard Twix will be swapped out.

In its places will be a chocolate cookie base and a cream filling, covered by a cascade of milk chocolate.

The cookies and creme bars are expected to hit shelves in January of 2020, roughly 30 years since they were last there.