ConocoPhillips slashes Alaska production amid glut, pandemic

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska announced it will cut production on the North Slope by 100,000 barrels a day, or nearly half its total output, for the month of June, but no layoffs are anticipated.

The company decided to curtail production in response to what it called unacceptably low oil prices caused by low demand because of the coronavirus pandemic combined with a global oversupply of oil.

The Houston-based company plans to ramp down production in late May.

It says any extensions past June will be determined on a monthly basis.

Operations of the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline are not expected to be affected.