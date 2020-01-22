Coke not ditching single-use plastic bottles

(FOX NEWS) — Coca-cola says it will continue packaging its drinks in single use plastic bottles.

The reason?

Customers still prefer plastic.

This, according to Coca-Cola’s Head of Sustainability Bea Perez who says consumers like how plastic bottles are lightweight and easy to reseal.

Perez also says there could be negative consequences to eliminating plastic altogether. Adding, only using aluminum and glass could make customers unhappy, hurt sales, and increase the size of the company’s carbon footprint.

But, officials say some changes are in the works.

By 2030, Coca-Cola says it will recycle as much plastic as it generates.

The beverage giant will also make sure its packaging is made from 50 percent recycled materials by the next decade.

More from MyHighPlains.com: