Coke Coffee hitting stores in January

(FOX NEWS) — A new Coke product is expected to hit stores in January.
Coca-Cola announcing “Coca-Cola with Coffee” will soon be sold in the US.
The new drink is regular Coke blended with Brazilian coffee and will come in three flavors dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.
The drink packs about 69 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is about double the amount in the regular can.
