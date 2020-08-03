Coke Coffee hitting stores in January

Business

Coke is launching a new drink with coffee early next year

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A new Coke product is expected to hit stores in January.

Coca-Cola announcing “Coca-Cola with Coffee” will soon be sold in the US.

The new drink is regular Coke blended with Brazilian coffee and will come in three flavors dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.

The drink packs about 69 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is about double the amount in the regular can.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss