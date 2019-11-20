Coffee Mate releasing new wild flavors

The coffee creamer company is debuting new cinnamon toast crunch and funfetti cake flavors.

(FOX NEWS) — Pumpkin spice may need to move over.

Some wild coffee creamer flavors are about to hit store shelves.

Coffee Mate announcing the creation of two brand new creamers.

The company launching both cinnamon toast crunch and funfetti flavors.

The cinnamon toast crunch creamer is designed to taste just like the milk left behind after eating a bowl of the classic cereal combining elements of sugar and a dash of heat from the cinnamon.

And, it may not be the same as eating dessert for breakfast but the funfetti flavor should come close to tasting like cake in a cup.

These new additions are expected to sell for just under four bucks and should hit stores January 2020.

