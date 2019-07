After a successful test run, the beverage company announced its first alcoholic soft drink will officially launch in Japan this fall.

Coca-Cola is taking soft drinks and making them hard.

The beverage company is breaking into new territory officially launching an alcoholic soda.

The drink called “Lemon-do” will exclusively be offered in Japan.

Coca-Cola ran small tests in the country last year with hard soda containing three, five, seven, and nine percent alcohol.

The drink will not contain the signature Coke recipe or taste it’s described as a form of hard seltzer.

“Lemon-do” is expected to debut this fall.