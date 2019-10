Two iconic brands come together to create the first mint with a Coca-Cola flavor. The limited edition Tic Tacs will be available soon in more than 70 countries.

(FOX NEWS) — If you have trouble deciding between a fresh mint and a refreshing drink.

Here’s some good news.

Tic Tac is partnering with Coca-Cola to bring you a new kind of mint.

The on-the-go snack combines the taste of the classic soda with the look of the freshening candy.

Each tiny white mint features Coca-Cola’s red logo all packed inside three different sized plastic containers.

The limited edition product will be available in the coming months in more than 70 countries worldwide.