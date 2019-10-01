Coca Cola will release its first energy drink called Coca Cola Energy in mid January 2020.

Coca Cola Energy will make its US debut in mid-January of 2020.

The drink will also be available in “cherry” and “zero sugar” formulas of both flavors.

All four varieties will have 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce serving.

That’s about the same as a 12-ounce cup of coffee.

The drink will also have guarana extracts and b-vitamins.

For years consumers have moved away from sugary soft drinks while sales of energy drinks have grown by nearly 30-percent from 2013 to 2018.