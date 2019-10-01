Coca Cola Energy

Business

Coca Cola will release its first energy drink called Coca Cola Energy in mid January 2020.

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — Coca Cola is releasing the first energy drink under its flagship brand.

Coca Cola Energy will make its US debut in mid-January of 2020.

The drink will also be available in “cherry” and “zero sugar” formulas of both flavors.

All four varieties will have 114 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce serving.

That’s about the same as a 12-ounce cup of coffee.

The drink will also have guarana extracts and b-vitamins.

For years consumers have moved away from sugary soft drinks while sales of energy drinks have grown by nearly 30-percent from 2013 to 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss