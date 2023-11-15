CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Tomorrow morning, the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce will host the monthly New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association regional meeting.

According to city officials, the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and be located at 105 E. Grand.

City officials stated that the New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association “is a project of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with retail member companies and law enforcement across the state to prevent and prosecute retail crime.”

City officials also stated that in New Mexico, organized retail crime (ORC), groups or individuals who repeatedly steal merchandise with the purpose of reselling, is one of the most common offenses and negatively impacts employees, employers, and the surrounding community.

Further, officials said that in an effort to protect the local retail businesses in Clovis and Curry County, the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce board of directors voted at the Oct. 18 meeting to participate in NMORCA.