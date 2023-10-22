CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce and Clovic Economic Development (CED) announced it will host two AI presentations on Oct. 26. at two separate locations.

According to officials, Focal Shift Media will share its first presentation, “Talking to Machines – Small Town, Big Impact with AI,” at 12 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce on 105 E. Grand. This session will explore the basics of AI and its relevance in today’s business landscape, real-world applications, and practical insights on how AI can enhance productivity and efficiency in an organization.

Officials stated that the workshop is tailor-made for business owners or organizational leaders curious about how AI can be integrated into operations.

Officials also mentioned that lunch will be provided during the workshop.

Officials also stated that there will be a second opportunity to learn more about AI at a small business mixer later in the day. Focal Shift Media will be back with a networking event, “Growing a Business in the Digital Age,” at 5 p.m. located at Firehouse Workspace 120 E. Grand.

“We will be diving deeper into the conversation on how AI and emerging technologies are reshaping the competitive landscape.” said officials. “You’ll connect with fellow business owners and technology enthusiasts, engage in insightful conversations on the latest in AI and tech brands, and discover strategies to stay ahead of the curve and how to leverage these innovations for your business.”

To reserve a seat at the workshop call 575-763-3435 to RSVP.