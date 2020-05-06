Clothing stores changing fitting rooms for coronavirus reopenings

Breaking News
by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Attention shoppers, changes are coming.

Once stores reopen, Saks Fifth Avenue will take its clothing out of commission for 48-hours after being tried on.

While Macy’s is planning to quarantine apparel for 24-hours.

Urban Outfitters and Target banning fitting rooms entirely.

Changes at Nordstrom include fewer fitting rooms, plexiglass dividers at registers and no cash allowed.

