(FOX NEWS) — Attention shoppers, changes are coming.
Once stores reopen, Saks Fifth Avenue will take its clothing out of commission for 48-hours after being tried on.
While Macy’s is planning to quarantine apparel for 24-hours.
Urban Outfitters and Target banning fitting rooms entirely.
Changes at Nordstrom include fewer fitting rooms, plexiglass dividers at registers and no cash allowed.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Supreme Court justices listen to arguments via teleconference for contraceptive coverage case
- Texans could soon have to start looking for work to keep unemployment benefits if reopening continues
- Clothing stores changing fitting rooms for coronavirus reopenings
- Texas A&M researchers hope tuberculosis vaccine might prevent coronavirus deaths
- Dinosaur exhibit will soon open at Discovery Center