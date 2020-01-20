Clothes buying tech of the future

One new company has created an algorithm-based shopping tool that is said to reduce the number of online shopping returns.

Israeli-based startup “Mysize-ID” app could help businesses and shoppers cut down the number of online shopping returns of clothing gifts.

An algorithm lets buyers track real-time measurements of themselves by running their smartphones over their bodies.

Sensors calculate accurate measurements which customers can then compare against sizing charts.

This means much fewer returns to retailers over sizing issues.

“Mysize-ID” is also partnering this week with US Polo Association for custom-sizing dress shirts on e-commerce site “Shopify”.

