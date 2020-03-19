Closed movie theaters request government bailout

The National Association of Theater Owners is asking for immediate relief for its chains and 150,000 employees

(FOX NEWS) — This coronavirus pandemic has turned into quite the horror movie.

A group representing 150,000 movie theater workers in the US is asking for a bailout.

The National Association of Theater Owners made the announcement Wednesday.

Requests include loan guarantees, tax benefits, and funds to offset the gut-punching loss of ticket sales and concessions.

The group plans to give a million dollars to employees who find themselves out of work.

Some of the biggest movie theater companies have closed up shop like AMC and Regal to limit people’s exposure to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: