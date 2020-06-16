Cineworld and Regal Cinemas reopening by July 10

(CNN) — Cineworld and Regal Cinemas will reopen by July 10th.
That’s according to a Tuesday statement by their owner, Cineworld group.
The company is actually going to start the reopening process next week, hoping to have all theaters open just under a week after July 4th.
The opening will feature screenings of “Mulan,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and director Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”
It follows a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cineworld says its top priority continues to be the health and well being of its customers and colleagues.
According to the company, its updated booking system is designed to ensure social distancing throughout auditoriums
Cineworld is the second-largest cinema business in the world – the largest being AMC.
