Chuck E Cheese’s sneaky pizza delivery

(CNN) — Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic well, kind of.
It is operating a restaurant under a different name, Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings.
Pasqually is the name of one of the chuck e-cheese characters.
A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told food and wine Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant but the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E. Cheese.
Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce.
The pizza is currently only available for delivery.
According to Business Insider, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment, is struggling to stay afloat with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.
