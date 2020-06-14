(CNN) — Children’s restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese is trying to avoid bankruptcy.
The “Wall Street Journal” reports it’s in talks with lenders to raise 200-million dollars.
The pizza franchise had a billion dollars of debt at the end of last year.
It’s facing a two-million-dollar loan payment this month.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Chuck E. Cheese facing bankruptcy, possible closures
- Google changing ad policies to prevent discrimination
- Mutation could make virus more infectious
- Texas again sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution