Chuck E. Cheese facing bankruptcy, possible closures

Chuck E. Cheese in talks to avoid bankruptcy

by: CNN

(CNN) — Children’s restaurant and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese is trying to avoid bankruptcy.

The “Wall Street Journal” reports it’s in talks with lenders to raise 200-million dollars.

The pizza franchise had a billion dollars of debt at the end of last year.

It’s facing a two-million-dollar loan payment this month.

