Chocolate sales spike during pandemic

New data shows chocolate sales increased more than overall candy sales as people turn to something sweet to lift their spirits.

(FOX NEWS) — Chocolate takes the cake for the pandemic’s go-to comfort food.

Chocolate sales have spiked in the past few months according to a new report from the National Confectioners Association.

The data shows demand for the dessert surpassed demand for overall candy from March to August.

The premium chocolate market saw the largest growth with a sales spike of 12.5-percent.

Non-premium chocolate saw a sales increase of 5.5-percent and the overall candy market increased about 4 percent.

Grocery stores also helped drive the premium chocolate splurge.

The US chocolate market is expected to surpass 20 billion dollars by 2025, according to global market research firm IndexBox.

More from MyHighPlains.com: