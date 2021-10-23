The restaurant chain’s new brisket, which debuted only a month ago, will “probably” return sometime in the future, according to the company’s CEO. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Get your brisket before it’s gone, Chipotle fans.

The restaurant chain’s new brisket protein option, which debuted only a month ago in late September, is slated to be removed from the Chipotle menu after November, CEO Brian Niccol said during a Q3 earnings call this week.

“Our culinary team spent the last two years developing the perfect smoked brisket recipe that is unique to our brand and pairs flawlessly with our fresh, real ingredients,” Niccol said Thursday, before confirming the option would no longer be available in just over a month’s time.

“Early customer feedback on this entrée, which is expected to last through November, has been very positive, and we’re delighted to see an increase in both check size and transactions.”

Chipotle’s brisket option was always intended as a limited-time offer. But unlike the chain’s limited-time carne asada option, introduced last year, brisket will only be on the menu for a partial quarter rather than a full quarter.

Niccol later said that this was not intentional, suggesting an issue with supply.

“We’re probably ending a little bit shorter than we originally planned, but that’s just a direct result of the great response from the consumer and the great execution of our operators,” Niccol said.

“I’m guessing we’ll probably do brisket again at some point in the future,” he added.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol suggested a supply issue when discussing brisket’s early removal from the menu, saying it was a “direct result of the great response from the consumer and the great execution of our operators,” (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Chipotle reported record quarterly sales during this week’s earnings call, with total revenue in Q3 growing 21.9% over Q3 in 2020 to $2 billion. In a press release issued Thursday, Chipotle credited the increase to the “strong recovery of in-restaurant sales” and the “positive customer reception to our new menu items,” in part.

The brand also plans to introduce “exciting menu items” in the near future, according to Niccol, including a plant-based chorizo that’s already being tested in select markets.