Chipotle offers free tuition for business and tech majors

The tex-mex chain announcing it will pay for employees to pursue a variety of business and technology degrees from several eligible universities.

(FOX NEWS) — Chipotle is serving up free college tuition to its employees.

The tex-mex chain is launching a debt-free degree program for its workers becoming the first fast casual restaurant to significantly expand education benefits.

The company will cover all tuition costs for 75 different types of business and technology degrees from several universities.

Eligible employees must work at the company for at least 120 days and maintain a minimum of 15 hours per week.

This is the latest in the company’s efforts to help its employees pursue higher education.

Chipotle already offers up to more than five-thousand dollars a year in tuition reimbursement.