Chipotle Launches Lifestyle Bowls

Listen up health nuts.

If you’ve just made some wellness related resolutions Chipotle may be able to help you stay on track.

The restaurant chain just launched a new collection of “lifestyle bowls.”

They include the “paleo salad bowl”, “keto salad bowl”, the “whole-30 salad bowl”, and the “double protein bowl.”

The new line of diet menu items offers customers more options to meet their specific needs.

But there’s a catch.

You can’t order them in-store.

They’re only available online or through the chipotle app for in-store pick-up.