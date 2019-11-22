Chipotle giving out free Amazon echoes

You can now use your Alexa device to reorder your favorite Chipotle burrito. To celebrate, the chain is giving away free Echo Dots to customers named Alexa.

Good news for Chipotle fans.

Ordering your favorite Mexican meal just got easier.

Customers can now order Chipotle for delivery or pick-up using Amazon’s Alexa.

All you have to do is download the Alexa app, enable the Chipotle skill, link your profile and simply say “Alexa, tell Chipotle to reorder my favorite for delivery.”

To celebrate the new feature, the tex-mex chain is giving away free Echo Dots.

There are a couple caveats, though.

You must be a rewards member and you have to be named Alexa.

The company is also rolling out its own voice assistant device in stores allowing customers to skip the line and go straight to the pickup shelves to collect their order.

