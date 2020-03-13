Chipotle free delivery

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today that it will offer Free Delivery starting March 15 through March 31 to make life easier for guests. Delivery orders are customized via Chipotle's Delivery Kitchen, which is comprised of a dedicated ingredient line operated by a special team.

(NBC NEWS) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced it will offer free delivery starting Sunday, March 15th.

Delivery orders are customized via Chipotle’s Delivery Kitchen.

Chipotle has also introduced a new delivery tracker so you can follow your meal from the restaurant to your location.

Prior to placing orders, customers can leave special instructions for delivery drivers in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com to limit direct contact.

Free delivery (minimum $10 order) runs through March 31st to make life easier for guests.

