Chipotle fined for violating child labor laws

(CNN) — A $1.3-million fine for Chipotle restaurants in Massachusetts

The state’s attorney general’s office says the Mexican restaurant chain had more than 1,300 child labor violations between 2015 and 2019.

Officials say dozens of Chipotles had employees under 18-years-old without proper work permits.

They’re also accused of having those teens work for too many hours per week.

Other violations include not having proper time-sheets and not paying workers within six days of a pay period.

The three-year investigation into this matter started after a parent reported that her child was working “well past midnight.”

On top of the fine, Chipotle pledged to pay $500,000 to youth programs that will fund training for young workers.

