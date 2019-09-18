Chipotle adds carne asada

Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding carne asada to its menus nationwide for a limited time. Right now, it's only available to members of the loyalty program, but will be available to everyone starting Thursday, while supplies last.

(NBC NEWS) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is adding Carne Asada to its menus nationwide for a limited time.

It’s the chain’s first new protein since it added Chorizo in 2016.

Carne Asada is a more tender cut of steak, cut into thin strips rather than chunks.

It will cost 50 cents more than Chipotle’s original steak, which is already one of the most expensive protein options customers have.

Chipotle Rewards members will be the first to sample the carne asada.

The menu item will be available to everyone starting Thursday — while supplies last.