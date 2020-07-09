Chick-fil-A postpones cow appreciation day

Chick-fil-A is postponing cow appreciation day because of coronavirus.

(CNN) — Cow appreciation day is moo-ving.

Chick-fil-A announced it is postponing its annual bovine tribute because of coronavirus.

Since 2005, the chicken chain has celebrated cow appreciation day where it gives free food to people who dress up like cows.

The holiday has typically been held in July.

No new date has been announced but Chick-fil-A says it’s postponed until people can gather and celebrate in person.

In the meantime, you and your herd can have cow-themed fun by going to Chick-fil-A’s Pinterest page.

