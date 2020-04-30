Chick-fil-A launching meal kits

Chick-fil-A is launching a meal kit as more people eat at home

(CNN) — Want make mealtime easier at a time when everyone staying home?

Chick-fil-A has you covered.

The fast-food chain has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home.

It’s a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99 and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese, and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

Customers can swap out the breaded filets for grilled or spicy chicken.

Chick-fil-A will start selling its new product at locations nationwide as soon as May 4th.

Not enough food for the fam? No problem!

Chick-fil-a is also offering “family meal” deals. Which includes 30-count chicken nuggets and gallons of their sweet tea.

If you’d rather substitute in chicken sandwiches or mac & cheese for sides, you have options.

