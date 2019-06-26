Chick-fil-A dubbed America’s favorite restaurant chain

For the fourth year in a row, Chick-fil-A is named the nation's top restaurant chain based on customer satisfaction.

The results are in and America’s favorite restaurant chain is Chick-fil-A.

For the fourth year running, the chicken chain takes the top spot for fast food restaurants on the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

In the survey released Tuesday, Chick-fil-A scored a whopping 86 percent for customer satisfaction, only one point down from last year.

Industry experts say this is quite the accomplishment considering the chain is only open six days a week and has been accused of harboring strong anti-LGBTQ beliefs.