Chick-fil-A announces new safety measures

Chick-fil-A puts out an updated version of its “safe service” guidelines for employees and guests

(FOX NEWS) — Chick-fil-A putting out an updated version of its “safe service” guidelines for employees and guests.

They include plexiglass partitions at registers, contact-less checkouts and the suspension of drink refills and playground areas for kids when dining rooms reopen for dine-in and carry-out service.

Dine-in customers will have to follow social-distancing guidelines at tables with some being blocked off to allow for the proper spacing.

Staff members are also being mandated to disinfect high-touch areas of the restaurant including bathrooms, food prep stations, and registers every half hour.

Employees will also be required to undergo temperature checks before starting their shift and must wear face masks and gloves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: