Cheez-It selling wine-cracker combo

(FOX NEWS) — Snack and sip all from one box.
Cheez-It is offering a one-stop package of house wine’s rosé and Cheeze-It white cheddar crackers.
The boozy snack box is available online at originalhousewine.com for $29.99.
It’s all in one box and the wine comes with the equivalent of four bottles.
But set your clocks.
The limited-edition rosé box is available starting Thursday at 1:00 p.m. while supplies last.
