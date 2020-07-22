Cheez-It selling wine-cracker combo

What pairs better with box wine than box snacks? Cheez-It launches rosé wine and cracker snack pack

(FOX NEWS) — Snack and sip all from one box.

Cheez-It is offering a one-stop package of house wine’s rosé and Cheeze-It white cheddar crackers.

The boozy snack box is available online at originalhousewine.com for $29.99.

It’s all in one box and the wine comes with the equivalent of four bottles.

But set your clocks.

The limited-edition rosé box is available starting Thursday at 1:00 p.m. while supplies last.

More from MyHighPlains.com: