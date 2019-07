The cheese cracker manufacturer is teaming up with House Wine to provide the popular pairing for wine and cheese to Americans this summer.

Cheese cracker manufacturer “Cheez-It” is teaming up with “House Wine” to unveil box sets of the cheesy snack along with delicious red wine.

The popular snack combination will be available for purchase for $25 by going on to originalhousewine.com beginning on July 25th.

The limited-edition item will be available while supplies last.