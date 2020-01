Cheetos now has two new popcorn products coated with cheesy orange dust named cheetle.

(CNN) — You can’t call them “Cheeto fingers” without the “orange dust” and now that cheesy goodness has a name.

Frito-lays has not only dubbed the dust “Cheetle” but it put it all over ready-to-eat popcorn.

It’s available in two flavors — cheddar and flamin’ hot.

It will be available in small two-ounce bags and in larger sizes, as well.

