CBD and THC infused seltzer is here

Creative waters co is launching its line of flavored sparkling water that could getyou high.

(FOX NEWS) — This sparkling water brand is planning to fly high above the rest.

Chill out and get high with The Creative Waters company’s CBD and THC infused seltzer.

The company launching its three flavors Wednesday including passion fruit tango coconut, berry lemon, and cucumber lime each with varying amounts of CBD and THC advertised to either focus on relaxing, balancing, or lifting.

Creative Waters says the product only helps to expand the smoke-free wellness solutions for consumers.

Customers can find these infused sparkling waters only in Nevada and California dispensaries.