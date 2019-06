You don’t need fancy stemware to enjoy this wine when it comes in a pouch.

“High Key Wine” wants to help winos ditch the corkscrews and heavy bottles this summer.

Launching three flavors of wine pouches dry rose, semi-sweet rose, and sweet white.

These pouch-style drinks may bring out your inner kid but they certainly aren’t for children.

Each holds about a glass of wine and has 12 percent alcohol by volume.

The company says 20 pouches take up the same space as a bottle of wine.