Capital One fined $80m for data breach

Business

A data breach will cost Capital One $80 million dollars.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Capital One is facing an $80-million fine after a data breach.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says the bank failed to create strong risk assessment processes.

They say Capital One also failed to fix deficiencies in a timely fashion.

The US Treasury will be paid the penalty.

The bank is also required to give quarterly updates to federal officials regarding the actions it takes following the order.

A spokesman for the bank says it will work with regulators to make sure it meets “The highest standards of protection for its customers.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss