Cannabis-infused gravy debuts for Thanksgiving

(FOX NEWS) — This year’s cannabis craze meeting up with your Thanksgiving holiday dinner table.

You can now “pour on the weed” over your turkey, stuffing and potatoes with cannabis gravy.

Kiva Confections is one of the largest cannabis-edible brands in the country.

It’s launching a limited-edition cannabis-infused gravy.

The gravy comes in powder form, and you only add water.

It’s said to be fast-acting, within two to fifteen minutes.

For now, the five-dollar gravy is in a limited run, and available only in two locations.

You can find them in Los Angeles at three SweetFlower locations, and San Francisco at Grassroots Dispensary.

