Campbell’s Chunky Soup launches holiday line

(FOX NEWS) — Soup season is officially here and Campbell’s is celebrating with a new line of merchandise.

The brand introducing its holiday collection of Chunky Soup swag.

From soup-grabbing gloves to festive slippers to a hat with a spork holder, these gadgets are the perfect gift for the soup-lover in your life.

The items range in price from five dollars for the spork to 48 bucks for a plaid sleevie blanket.

You can find the whole line-up online at chunkysoupswag.com.

