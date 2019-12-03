Campbell’s Chunky Soup launches holiday line

Business

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Soup season is officially here and Campbell’s is celebrating with a new line of merchandise.

The brand introducing its holiday collection of Chunky Soup swag.

From soup-grabbing gloves to festive slippers to a hat with a spork holder, these gadgets are the perfect gift for the soup-lover in your life.

The items range in price from five dollars for the spork to 48 bucks for a plaid sleevie blanket.

You can find the whole line-up online at chunkysoupswag.com.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss